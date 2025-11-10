3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Cleveland overnight

Two people were found dead, another person died hours later and one person was injured after separate shootings in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS confirmed they responded to a shooting on East 105th Street late on Saturday, where they found a woman and a man dead.

Hours after that incident, EMS said one man died and another was taken to the hospital at a different shooting that was reported on West 49th Street and Storer Avenue.

The condition of the injured man is unknown at this time.

