Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Cleveland overnight

Cleveland EMS
File Image
Cleveland EMS
Posted

Two people were found dead, another person died hours later and one person was injured after separate shootings in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS confirmed they responded to a shooting on East 105th Street late on Saturday, where they found a woman and a man dead.

Hours after that incident, EMS said one man died and another was taken to the hospital at a different shooting that was reported on West 49th Street and Storer Avenue.

The condition of the injured man is unknown at this time.

News 5 is working to learn more information on the shootings.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.