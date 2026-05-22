3 injured after light pole falls, causes crashes on State Route 2

Three people were evaluated after a light pole fell into traffic on Route 2 near East Ninth Street, causing cars to crash Thursday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

At approximately 4:18 p.m., a car was traveling westbound on Route 2 when a utility pole fell and landed on the road. The car struck the pole, causing a second car to hit the first vehicle from the rear, police said.

A third car traveling eastbound was also hit by debris from the original accident, CPD said.

According to police, three adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the light pole's fall is unknown, and the accident is under investigation.