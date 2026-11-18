FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio. — Three former workers at the Morton Salt mine in Fairport Harbor have filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging they were laid off without adequate notice following a flood that shut down the mine.

The lawsuit was filed this week in U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio. It could grow to cover all 77 workers laid off at the Fairport Harbor mine.

According to the lawsuit, some workers received as little as two days' notice before losing their jobs. Federal law generally requires 60 days' notice before a mass layoff. The lawsuit seeks the full 60 days of pay and benefits for affected workers.

Attorney J.R. Howell, who represents the three former workers, also alleges that mine management ignored warnings about the dangers of mining toward the east, where old, water-filled wells were located. Howell alleges the company mined in that direction anyway to save money.

"This incident is neither unforeseen and also it's not a natural disaster because it was man-made as a result of the negligence," Howell said.

Howell added that mining in a safer direction would have come at a cost.

"They already had the mineral rights to go into the more dangerous direction, and going into the other directions would have required negotiation of mineral rights and been more expensive," he said.

About nine months before the flood, workers observed water coming through test holes. On Oct. 19, water began pouring in through the mine's supports. By Oct. 22, the mine had flooded. All workers got out without injury.

Morton Salt has not responded to a request for comment. The company has not said whether the mine will ever reopen.

The shutdown is already affecting communities across Northeast Ohio. The Fairport Harbor mine supplies road salt to many cities and towns in the region. Some communities, including Streetsboro, are now warning they will have to ration salt this winter.

"Getting out of your subdivision or onto the main roads is going to be a little bit more challenging," Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska said. "They just basically have to slow down."

Streetsboro currently has about 3,500 tons of salt on hand. In a normal winter, the city uses closer to 5,000 tons. Crews will treat state routes and main roads as usual, but on side streets, they will focus only on hills, curves and intersections. Subdivision roads will still be plowed but may not be salted.