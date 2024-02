Three people were shot at a seafood restaurant Saturday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 4:50 p.m., a 52-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were all shot in the abdomen at the restaurant, police said.

Cleveland EMS transported all three victims to a nearby hospital, police said.

One person is in custody, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.