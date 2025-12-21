3 kids 12 and under lead police on chase, crash stolen car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Three kids, ages 12, 11, and 8, led police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

According to police, an 11-year-old was driving a car that was stolen from Parma.

Officers chased the car on Harvard Avenue west over the Denison Bridge. Shortly after the chase began, the car crashed into a house on Denison Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Newburgh Heights PD said two brothers, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, along with a 12-year-old, began running from the police.

After police caught them, the kids told officers they watched YouTube videos to learn how to steal cars, police said.

According to the department, the boys were released to their parents, and police will file charges in juvenile court.