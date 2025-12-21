Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 kids 12 and under lead police on chase, crash stolen car in Cleveland

No injuries were reported
Crashed stolen car on Denison Avenue
Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland
A stolen car crashes into home on Denison Avenue.
Crashed stolen car on Denison Avenue
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Three kids, ages 12, 11, and 8, led police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

According to police, an 11-year-old was driving a car that was stolen from Parma.

Officers chased the car on Harvard Avenue west over the Denison Bridge. Shortly after the chase began, the car crashed into a house on Denison Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Newburgh Heights PD said two brothers, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, along with a 12-year-old, began running from the police.

After police caught them, the kids told officers they watched YouTube videos to learn how to steal cars, police said.

According to the department, the boys were released to their parents, and police will file charges in juvenile court.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.