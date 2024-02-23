3 men arrested allegedly involved in 3 different homicides, including death of Glenville High football player

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested three people allegedly involved in three different homicides.

Feb. 12 homicide

On Feb. 12, a man was shot 15 times while the victim was sitting in his car near E. 71st Street and Cedar Avenue in Cleveland, authorities said.

The man succumbed to his injuries a few days later while in the hospital, authorities said.

On Friday, authorities said they arrested a man who was allegedly involved in the shooting at a home on the 7000 block of Morgan Avenue in Cleveland. A firearm was seized from the home after the arrest.

Jan. 5 homicide

On Jan. 5, Euclid Police officers responded to a home on Seabrooke Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Glenville High School football player Te'Vion Cunningham, with multiple fatal gunshot wounds, authorities said.

RELATED: Ginn Academy, Glenville football mourning student shot, killed in Euclid

Authorities said they arrested a 22-year-old man on Jan. 18, who was allegedly connected to the incident. On Friday, they arrested a second person involved at a home near the 15300 block of Yorick Avenue in Cleveland.

RELATED: Man charged with murder of 17-year-old Glenville football player who was allegedly trying to buy gun from him

July 18 homicide

On July 18, 2023, Cleveland Police responded to a home in the 8900 block of Union Avenue, where they located a 35-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.

A man allegedly attacked the victim after they were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into the man shooting the 35-year-old multiple times and then stealing the victim's vehicle, authorities said.

Members of the task force arrested the man on Friday in an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park East, authorities said.