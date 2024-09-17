3 PM: East Cleveland police to give an update on Labor Day school reunion shootings near Shaw High

The East Cleveland Police Department is holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update regarding several Labor Shootings that followed a Shaw High School reunion.

According to police, at least six people were injured in three separate shootings on Sept. 2.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to Euclid Avenue and Collmer Street for a man who had been shot. They also found a woman nearby who had been shot.

An hour later, officers near Euclid and Shaw avenues heard gunfire coming from a nearby gas station. Upon arriving, they found three shooting victims.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., another man was shot several blocks away on Elwood Road.

As of Tuesday, before the news conference, no suspects had been announced. The conditions of the victims are also still unknown.

East Cleveland City Council President Twon Billings said the Shaw High School Reunion was a weekend-long event that was supposed to bring together graduates and community members of all ages. He was devastated that what was supposed to be a happy event turned violent.

