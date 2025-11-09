3-year-old boy dies in Solon after being found in pond

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a Solon pond Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m., Solon Police were called to a home on Capilano Drive after the 3-year-old's father reported his son was missing from the house.

Shortly after officers arrived with a strong police and fire presence at the location, they found the toddler in the pond, police said.

Solon PD said the boy was unresponsive and died despite the life-saving measures officers performed.

According to police, the 3-year-old and a baby were being watched by adult relatives when it happened.

Solon Police believe it was an accident and expressed their condolences to the family of the child.

The case remains open and will be investigated by the Solon Police Department's Detective Bureau.