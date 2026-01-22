Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3-year-old shot by 6-year-old child in Ontario home

Police say criminal charges are pending against adults responsible for supervising the children
News 5
Posted

Ontario Police say a 3-year-old is recovering after being shot by a 6-year-old child in a residence at Landings Court.

Police say they responded just after 10:20 p.m. and once on scene, Springfield EMS transported the 3-year old victim to OhioHealth Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed that a 6-year-old child discovered a firearm in the residence, and it was discharged, striking the 3-year-old.

Ontario Police say that criminal charges are pending against the adults responsible for the safety and supervision of the children.

We will update this story as we learn more.

