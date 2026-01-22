3-year-old shot by 6-year-old child in Ontario home

Ontario Police say a 3-year-old is recovering after being shot by a 6-year-old child in a residence at Landings Court.
Police say they responded just after 10:20 p.m. and once on scene, Springfield EMS transported the 3-year old victim to OhioHealth Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation revealed that a 6-year-old child discovered a firearm in the residence, and it was discharged, striking the 3-year-old.
Ontario Police say that criminal charges are pending against the adults responsible for the safety and supervision of the children.
We will update this story as we learn more.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.