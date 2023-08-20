3-year-old struck by vehicle in Lakewood Saturday night

A toddler was hit by a car in Lakewood Saturday night, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a 3-year-old struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Detroit and Cohassett Avenues, police said.

Upon arrival, the child was alert and appeared to have no life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The toddler was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, and police said it does not appear that drugs and/or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

