30-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman in Springfield Township, police say

The Springfield Township Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attacking a 39-year-old woman at a hotel earlier this week.

The suspect, Sterling Lorenzo Childs, is charged with felonious assault, according to police.

Authorities say that on Tuesday, officers responded to the Quality Inn on South Arlington Road for an individual who had been assaulted.

Police located the 39-year-old woman upon arrival. She had sustained "serious injuries to her upper body," authorities said.

Childs fled the scene after the attack but was spotted by a passerby who told police he was hiding in a shed. Police approached him, but Childs ran off. During the foot chase, the suspect picked up a brick, threatened officers and told them to kill him, authorities said. Officers were able to take him into custody a short time later without incident.

Authorities said Childs allegedly used his fists and a box cutter on the woman's head and body. She remains hospitalized and in critical condition due to "external and internal injuries."

No further information has been released.

