31-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; police investigating

The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.
According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died a short time later, authorities said.
No further information has been released.
This story will be updated when new details are available.
