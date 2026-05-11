33-year-old man killed in fiery crash on Sprague Road in Parma

A 33-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his car struck a utility pole and caught fire in Parma.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Parma Police and Parma Fire responded to a reported crash in the 9000 block of Sprague Road. Upon arrival, first responders found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

North Royalton Police and Middleburg Police provided traffic control assistance, and CEI also responded to the scene. Once the crash area was deemed safe, authorities determined that the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Next of kin notifications have been made.

The Parma Traffic Crash Team and Parma Detectives are currently gathering information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.