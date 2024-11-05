Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

37-year-old charged in connection to antisemitic vandalism in Orange Village

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

A 37-year-old man was indicted for charges in connection to antisemitic vandalism on an Orange Village resident's garage door in October, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor announced that Ryan Kellogg was charged with the following:

  • Five counts of vandalism
  • Two counts of menacing by stalking
  • One count of ethnic intimidation

In a neighborhood on the north side of Orange Village, Kellogg allegedly defaced three residential garage doors with spray paint between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, police said.
RELATED: 'No place in our community': Orange Village resident's garage door defaced with antisemitic message

Kellogg allegedly marked one garage door with a Jewish symbol of hate, police said.

In addition to the spray painting, the prosecutor's office said Kellogg also allegedly poured black paint in one resident's driveway before spray painting their garage door and stole political yard signs from residents.

On Oct. 17, Kellogg allegedly attempted to spray paint another garage door but fled and was later arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor, Kellogg will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on Nov. 19.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.