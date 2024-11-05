37-year-old charged in connection to antisemitic vandalism in Orange Village

A 37-year-old man was indicted for charges in connection to antisemitic vandalism on an Orange Village resident's garage door in October, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor announced that Ryan Kellogg was charged with the following:



Five counts of vandalism

Two counts of menacing by stalking

One count of ethnic intimidation

In a neighborhood on the north side of Orange Village, Kellogg allegedly defaced three residential garage doors with spray paint between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, police said.

RELATED: 'No place in our community': Orange Village resident's garage door defaced with antisemitic message

Kellogg allegedly marked one garage door with a Jewish symbol of hate, police said.

In addition to the spray painting, the prosecutor's office said Kellogg also allegedly poured black paint in one resident's driveway before spray painting their garage door and stole political yard signs from residents.

On Oct. 17, Kellogg allegedly attempted to spray paint another garage door but fled and was later arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor, Kellogg will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on Nov. 19.