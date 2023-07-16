WATCH: Families of Ashley Summers and Michael Hodges, missing over 15 years, speak out

The families of Ashley Summers and Michael Hodges will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. at the offices of the Cleveland Missing to bring attention to their missing respective cases.

Watch the press conference here:

Ashley Summers was 14 years old when she went missing from the Clark-Fulton area on June 9, 2007. She turned 30 years old on June 16.

It was first thought by authorities that Ashley went missing from her Cleveland home on July 9, 2007 and was last seen near the intersection of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue. But now, based on new information released by the FBI in 2021, agents believe she was last seen a day earlier in the area of West 44th Steet and Trowbridge.

Since Ashley went missing, the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force got involved in her case, and a forensic artist created age-progressed images of what she may look like now.

FBI Left 2 images: Photos of Ashley Summers released by the FBI at the time of her disappearance. Right: An age-progressed image of what Ashley may look like at age 24.

Micheal Hodge was 39 years old when he went missing from the Puritas neighborhood on March 6, 2004. He turned 59 years old on June 15.

“He just left,” John Hodge, Michael’s brother, told newsnet5.com in 2014, ten years after his sibling's disappearance. “He rode off on a bike and no one ever saw him again.”

“I think someone knows more than what they’re withholding from what happened that night,” John said.

Hodge is described as a white male who is 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5005 or your local FBI.

