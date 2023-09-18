4 Baldwin Wallace students, 1 alumnus hospitalized for drug overdose at off-campus party

Four Baldwin Wallace students and one alumnus were taken to the hospital on Sunday after apparent drug overdoses at an off-campus house party, university officials confirmed Monday.

Three were treated and discharged Sunday; two are still hospitalized in stable condition, Baldwin Wallace officials said in a news release.

The Berea Police Department is investigating the circumstances, and the university will follow up with individual students as appropriate, the release states.

BW Counseling Services has scheduled a meeting to support students who were at the off-campus event to discuss what they witnessed and offer resources.

