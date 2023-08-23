3 officers and armed man barricaded in home shot during exchange of gunfire in Howland Township

Three officers and an armed individual were shot during a barricade situation in Howland Township Wednesday morning, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Members from multiple agencies responded to a domestic disturbance call in which an armed man barricaded himself in his house with his family, police said.

Officers said they attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours, but gunfire was exchanged when they tried to ensure the safety of the victims in the home.

During which, the man, along with three officers, were shot, police said.

Authorities said the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were placed on administrative leave.

