4 juveniles arrested at St. Gabriel Parish Festival; event shut down Saturday for safety concerns

A friendly family church festival in Concord Township got out of hand Saturday night, leading to multiple arrests and the event being shut down to "prevent the situation from escalating further," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the St. Gabriel Parish Festival.

The sheriff's office said that as the evening progressed there was an increase in "unruly behavior" from multiple people, mostly juveniles, at the event.

RELATED: Shots fired at Macedonia's Summerfest celebration; suspect in custody

The number of issues at the festival increased to the point where deputies working the festival called for mutual aid from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and multiple neighborhood police departments. Minor injuries were reported, including one deputy who was working.

The sheriff's office said that the situation spilled over into the surrounding neighborhoods after the crowds were dispersed, as many of the unruly individuals were waiting on rides.

In total, four people— all minors— were arrested; one was found with a firearm. No shots are believed to have been fired.

"The deputy security detail at this festival and others has been increased in recent years due to similar incidents occurring in the surrounding areas. The St. Gabriel Parish and its members have been and continue to be very strong partners of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office," the agency said.

The sheriff's office said the individuals arrested were not parishioners, from Concord Township or even Lake County residents.

To prevent additional incidents from happening on Sunday, carnival rides at the festival will not reopen. Security will also be increased further.

Earlier this month, the Mayfield Heights police chief voiced his frustration with the juvenile court system and annual church festivals after 200 juveniles went to a church festival in Lyndhurst, where multiple fights broke out, spilling over into Mayfield Heights and causing several businesses there to close early.

10 juveniles arrested by Mayfield Heights police after fights break out at St. Clare Festival in Lyndhurst

RELATED: 10 juveniles arrested by Mayfield Heights police after fights break out at St. Clare Festival in Lyndhurst