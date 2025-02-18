4 people found guilty in 2023 shooting death of 3-year-old boy

Four people were found guilty in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Cleveland on Tuesday.

In September of 2023, 31-year-old Katherine Treadway was having an argument with a man and called her boyfriend, 35-year-old Juan Davis.

Davis showed up with 30-year-old Devonte Parker and then-16-year-old Jayden Sorensen, who was later tried as an adult. Parker and Sorensen shot at the man's car, where 3-year-old Luis Diaz was hit in his car seat.

3-year-old shot and killed in Cleveland's Stockyards neighborhood

Authorities responded to the scene in Cleveland's Stockyards neighborhood and transported Diaz and a man who had also been shot to a nearby hospital, where Diaz was pronounced dead. The man was in stable condition when transported.

During Tuesday's sentencing, it was determined Davis and Parker will face life in prison, while Treadway was sentenced to 20 to 25 years, and Sorensen was sentenced to 11 to 25 years.