4 PM: 'A Home for the Holidays' phone bank — time is running out to get tickets!

CLEVELAND — With time running out to get your tickets, News 5 Cleveland is holding a phone bank on Wednesday for a chance to purchase tickets for the third “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $669,000 house in North Royalton and other prizes.

To learn more about the builders, the Make-A-Wish foundation or to purchase tickets online, you can visit their website.

You can also call 1-800-658-5370 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday to purchase raffle tickets and help raise funds for Make-A-Wish.

“We’ve been able to grant more than 33 wishes for Northeast Ohio kids with critical illnesses over the past two years thanks to the HBA, its partners, and ticket buyers,” said Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana President & CEO Stephanie McCormick. “A wish can be powerful medicine and because of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and our generous community, children and families are getting a dose of hope when they need it most.”

The drawing is scheduled to be held on Dec. 31.

