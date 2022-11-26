A sneak peek of the 'A Home for the Holidays' house

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — News 5's Remi Murrey takes a tour of the Home Builders Association 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton. In just a week, the home will be ready for tours from the public.

The annual house raffle benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the HBA Charitable & Educational Foundation (HBACEF), which supports causes including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Homes for Our Troops, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle here.

Raffle tickets to enter to win the home are $100 each, and there is no limit. By purchasing tickets, you have a chance at winning a beautiful home and helping chronically ill kids get their wishes granted.

For the third year in a row, News 5 is a proud partner of this annual event. Winners will be picked on New Year’s Eve and announced on air on News 5.

