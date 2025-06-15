4 shot, injured at Canton bar

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured four people at a Canton bar early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to Ashton's Bar & Grill on 8th Street NE and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. The victims' injuries were all non-life-threatening.

Witnesses at the bar did not provide information on the alleged shooter, and detectives are working to gather more information, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.