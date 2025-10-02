Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
54-year-old driver killed, 2 in custody following police pursuit and crash in Cleveland

Cleveland EMS confirms the 54-year-old driver was not even involved in the initial police pursuit
EMS and a CPD Lieutenant confirm Euclid Police were chasing a stolen black Jeep SUV—westbound on St. Clair Avenue.
CLEVELAND — News 5 is following breaking news out of Cleveland. That's where a pursuit involving Euclid Police has turned deadly. Cleveland EMS confirms a 54-year-old man has died, and at least two other people are now in custody, following a chase and crash. The impact of the crash sent pieces and parts of the cars strewn across the roadway.

Cleveland EMS confirms the 54-year-old man killed was not even involved in the initial police pursuit and died on scene after the suspect crashed into them.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Euclid Police as they shut down the area of St. Clair Avenue and Nottingham Road in Cleveland.

EMS and a CPD Lieutenant confirm Euclid Police was chasing a stolen black Jeep SUV—westbound on St. Clair Avenue.

That's when EMS says the driver crashed into the Impala at St. Clair Avenue and Nottingham Road just after midnight Thursday.

EMS confirms the driver of the Impala died on scene immediately.

He has been identified as Maurice Ford.

Our Overnight News Tracker then captured at least one suspect being handcuffed to an EMS cot, who was later identified as the driver of the stolen SUV.

EMS reports an 18-year-old who was taken to UH with minor injuries.

Another person who was in the car with them was also taken into Euclid Police custody.

Charges are pending against the driver of the stolen SUV and the other person inside the vehicle with them. Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the breaking developments.

