43-year-old woman dies in crash after pursuit near Austinburg Township

A 43-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday in Austinburg Township after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 90, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit occurred when a deputy observed the woman, who he recognized had outstanding warrants and approached her at an entrance ramp onto I-90 East, authorities said.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot. Once officers caught up to her, she resisted arrest and ran back to the vehicle she was in, according to authorities. The vehicle hit speeds of about 100 mph and eventually rolled at the Route 11 exit, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The deputy followed the department’s policies and procedures and did what he was supposed to,” Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said in a statement. “This was a tragic incident that could have been avoided.”

The crash is still under investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.

