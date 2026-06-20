49-year-old-man fatally shot in Cleveland; investigation underway

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland Friday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of East 93rd Street after someone reported a man being shot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the 49-year-old with gunshot wounds, CPD said.

According to Cleveland Police, the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and he was later pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide is conducting an investigation with help from Real Time Crime.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.