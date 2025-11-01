49-year-old woman killed in Strongsville, 1 faces felony charges

One person is facing felony charges after a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed in Strongsville Friday night, according to the Strongsville Police Department.

At about 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the 22400 block of Rock Creek Circle after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once police arrived, they found the woman wounded by multiple gunshots and a 74-year-old man, Gene Tomcho, holding a handgun, the department said in a statement.

Police said when officers ordered Tomcho to put the gun down, he turned it and shot himself.

Both Tomcho and the woman were treated and transported to a local hospital by Strongsville Fire-Medics, police said.

According to the department, the woman died hours later at the hospital.

Tomcho is being treated in the hospital, police said.

The department said he has been charged with felonious assault, murder, and other felony charges are pending.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident involving family members and it is not a random act of violence.