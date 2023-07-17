$5,000 reward offered in homicide case of Akron woman shot outside Dollar Tree store

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who killed a 34-year-old woman outside a Dollar Tree store in Akron earlier this month.

On July 3, the woman, Ernestine Stallings, had just left the store when she was shot and killed in the parking lot by an unknown person. Police responded to the store and administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Her girlfriend, Tasha Love, said the two planned to get married. Love and Stallings had gone to Dollar Tree to buy balloons for a birthday party honoring Love's son, but moments after they left the store, shots were fired.

Detectives don't believe the crime was random, but they also haven't named any suspects.

Stallings, who worked as a FexEx driver, was remembered by her family as kindhearted and laid back. She enjoyed sports, fishing and had her own clothing line named Aduvvi.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

