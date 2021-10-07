5:30 PM: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gives final State of the City address Thursday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold his final State of the City address at Cleveland Public Hall on Thursday.

The address will begin a 5:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

The mayor is not expected to take questions at the event.

The State of the City is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Masks are required inside the hall and social distancing protocols will be in place to protect the health and safety of employees.

Free parking will be available at Willard Park Garage attached to City Hall, located across the street from Cleveland Public Hall on Lakeside Avenue at East 6th Street.

ADA drop-off and parking will be located at East Mall Drive. The event will have ADA seating.

The following items are prohibited inside the venue:

Action sports equipment including but not limited to skateboards, roller blades, scooters and roller skates

Aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, mace, etc.)

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Animals (except certified service animals)

Any and all signs

Backpacks and bags that exceed 16'' x 16'' x 8''

Baseball bats or clubs

Beachballs and other inflatable items

Brooms

Cans, glass bottles, squeeze bottles and thermos bottles

Electronic cigarettes, vapor cigarettes or any device that mimics smoking

Coolers or ice chests

Lasers

Noise making devices (i.e. air horns, cowbells, etc.)

Poles and/or sticks (plastic, wooden and metal)

Political signs and literature

Toy guns or knives (including water guns)

Umbrellas with metal tips

Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives, blades, firearms, fireworks and other illegal substances)

Any item or action deemed to be a threat to public safety

