5 injured after 'chemical reaction' in Eastlake home Thursday

Five people were sent to the hospital Thursday evening after a chemical reaction occurred in an Eastlake home, Eastlake Fire said.

Thursday evening, the homeowner was prepping chlorine inside of the home for their backyard pool when what Eastlake Fire describes as a chemical reaction occurred.

Three adults and two children were all transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Eastlake Fire said.

This incident is still under investigation, and this story will be updated once more is learned.