$500,000 Cleveland home gutted by arson

An overnight fire destroyed a half-a-million-dollar house on Cleveland's West Side and damaged two adjacent homes.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the blaze started shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 106th Street.

Two adults and one child were displaced, and the Red Cross responded to assist them.

Cleveland Fire said the fire spread to two nearby homes and damaged vehicles. The estimated damage the arson caused is more than $700,000. The home was so severely damaged that its demolition was requested.

A person of interest has been identified, and investigators are "working the case," Cleveland Fire said. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Investigation Unit at 216-664-6380. A $2,500 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution of the arsonist.

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau announced it was investigating a series of arsons set across Cuyahoga and Lake counties back in March.

