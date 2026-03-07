52-year-old man arrested after allegedly robbing Wadsworth convenience store at knifepoint

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A Wadsworth woman is lucky to be alive after she said a 52-year-old man robbed her with a knife at the Mini Mart on College Avenue in Wadsworth.

Wadsworth police said the robbery happened around 5 a.m. Friday, while the victim was getting ready to open the store.

Authorities said the man walked around the corner to where the woman was standing, put the knife towards her back and demanded money.

Once the man got cash from the store’s safe, police said the man forced the woman into the cooler and ran off.

That’s when the woman called 911 about the robbery and later told officers that the man took her cell phone, which was later found in a wooded area near Mini Mart.

Meantime, officers took the woman’s description and began looking for the suspect, who they saw leaving in a vehicle just before 8:30 a.m.

As officers attempted to stop him, they said he refused, prompting a police chase.

The 52-year-old man led officers back to his home on West Street, where he was arrested.

Now, the man is being held in the Medina County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, employees, who did not want to go on camera, told News 5 they’re still shaken and on edge.