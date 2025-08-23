52-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Ottawa County

A 52-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on West Portage River South Road west of State Route 590 in Harris Township, Ottawa County, Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OHSP said the 52-year-old of Port Clinton, Ohio, was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King Classic traveling westbound on the road when he failed to properly navigate a turn.

Authorities said he failed to control his vehicle, causing it to go off the right side of the road and strike the guardrail.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle after the initial impact and it later overturned, said OSHP.

Both the man and the motorcycle he was driving came to a stop on the north side of the road, said OSHP.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and OSHP says they do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.