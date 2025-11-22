52-year-old man fatally shot at Johnny Gringos in Lake County

A 52-year-old man was fatally shot at a Johnny Gringos in Painesville Saturday morning, according to the Painesville Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m., Painesville Police and Fire responded to 11 Chester St. for a report of a man shot at a Johnny Gringos restaurant, Painesville PD said.

Once officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old wounded by a gunshot outside of the restaurant and attempted life-saving measures on him until he was taken to University Hospital's Lake West Hospital by the fire department, police said.

According to the department, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Police said a 28-year-old man at the scene was taken into custody after he was detained by bystanders. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, then transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with murder and is being held without bond.

The 28-year-old's arraignment will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Painesville Municipal Court, said police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The victim's and suspect's names have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840 or the Painesville Police Tipline at 440-392-5839.