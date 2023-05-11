53-year-old woman killed in Fairview Park; police arrest husband on murder charge

A 59-year-old Fairview Park man is facing a murder charge for the death of his wife.

Fairview Park Police said officers responded to a home in the 21600 block of Westwood Avenue Wednesday just after 10 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

An 18-year-old man at the home spoke with police and said his father had hurt his mother. The 59-year-old was detained outside in the front yard while officers searched the home.

Police said they found a 53-year-old woman unresponsive with "obvious life-threatening injuries." She was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Police arrested the 59-year-old, took him to the North Olmsted City Jail, and said he would be charged with murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Fairview Park Police in processing evidence at the home.

The matter remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.