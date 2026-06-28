56-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Medina County

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place Sunday in Granger Township.

Around 11 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the crash in the 4900 block of State Route 94 by Ridge Road.

The county sheriff's office said preliminary investigations revealed a 2014 Jeep Patriot was being driven by an 18-year-old man of Doylestown with one juvenile passenger. The Jeep was exiting a private business drive onto State Route 94 traveling northbound when a 2009 Yamaha VMAX motorcycle operated by a 56-year-old man of Akron crossed left of center and struck the Jeep.

According to the sheriff's office, the 56-year-old was taken to Akron General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The 18-year-old and juvenile in the Jeep were also taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.