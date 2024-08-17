56-year-old man shot, killed by Akron Police officer Saturday morning

Early Saturday morning, a 56-year-old man was shot and killed by Akron Police while they were investigating a stolen vehicle, according to the Akron Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., police were investigating the stolen vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2200 block of East Avenue, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but one officer fired two rounds, striking the man, police said.

Officers administered emergency first aid, but the man was pronounced deceased on the scene shortly after, police said.

A loaded gun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation, and police said the officer involved, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.