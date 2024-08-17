Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

56-year-old man shot, killed by Akron Police officer Saturday morning

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
Posted
and last updated

Early Saturday morning, a 56-year-old man was shot and killed by Akron Police while they were investigating a stolen vehicle, according to the Akron Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., police were investigating the stolen vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2200 block of East Avenue, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but one officer fired two rounds, striking the man, police said.

Officers administered emergency first aid, but the man was pronounced deceased on the scene shortly after, police said.

A loaded gun was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation, and police said the officer involved, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!