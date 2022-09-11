5K run benefits first responders

MENTOR, Ohio — Sunday morning as we remember the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, runners hit the pavement in a 5K to benefit first responders.

Melissa Evans organized the 5K First Responder Race in 2018 after the untimely death of Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany. Mazany died after being struck during a traffic stop on State Route 2.

The race was also created with Sept. 11 in mind. "When 9/11 happened, I remembered where I was, what I was wearing and really thought is the end of our country and the world? It was great to see so many people unite," Melissa Evans said in regards to her motivation to create the race.

In 2018, the first year that the race took place, proceeds from the race went to the Mazany family. This year and every after the proceeds have gone to all first responders, particularly the local heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting local communities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.