5K run-walk honoring 3-year-old Julian Wood being held this Saturday in North Olmsted

The family of a 3-year-old that was fatally stabbed at a North Olmsted Giant Eagle last summer is hosting a 5K to honor his memory and celebrate his life.

The event, called Juju's Dino Dash, will support scholarships for students and fund initiatives that give back to the community.

The child, Julian Wood, loved dinosaurs, and his family said dressing like a dinosaur for the 5K is encouraged.

Registration and packet pickup start at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. It's being held at Drive Morris Stadium in North Olmsted.

Last October, a local artist created a mural of a dinosaur across the street from where the boy was killed.

