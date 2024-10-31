Local artist creates mural in honor of 3-year-old Julian Wood

A local artist is creating a mural in honor of 3-year-old Julian Wood, the toddler who was randomly attacked in a Giant Eagle parking lot across the street from the painting.

Last summer, Bionca Ellis was accused of attacking the 3-year-old and his mother in the parking lot of a North Olmsted Giant Eagle.

Community comes together for Julian Wood, 3-year-old boy killed in North Olmsted

RELATED: Community comes together for Julian Wood, 3-year-old boy killed in North Olmsted

The mural is placed on the side of TL Rooney, a cleaning company across from Giant Eagle, and features bright-colored dinosaurs. Arlin Graff, the artist painting the mural, says he chose the green color and creature because of Julian's love for them.

"I could give back to the community, bring some happiness for the area," said Graff, "bring some color and make the life the memory of Julian Wood here."

Graff says it is a community project that numerous local businesses have chipped in with.

Ellis is awaiting competency to stand trial.

Bionca Ellis hearing set for Tuesday morning

RELATED: Judge signs order forcing Bionca Ellis to take medication while at inpatient treatment facility