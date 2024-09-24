8:30AM - Bionca Ellis back in court after being ruled incompetent to stand trial last week

Bionca Ellis, the woman accused of killing 3-year-old Julian Wood in a Giant Eagle parking this summer, is set to appear in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing. This comes just a week after she was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to an inpatient treatment facility.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, Ellis was undergoing a 20-day evaluation when the doctor treating her stated: "that the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, but that there is a substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time frame if provided with a course of treatment."

The attack

According to authorities, on July 1, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to Giant Eagle in the 27000 block of Lorain Road, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Authorities say Ellis followed the mother and her son Julian into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart.

When the mother tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

Ellis was later indicted on the following charges:



One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Endangering Children

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Misdemeanor Theft

