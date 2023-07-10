5 PM: News 5's Rob Powers interviews Cleveland Mayor Bibb, Police Chief Drummond about Sunday's mass shooting

CLEVELAND — In the wake of Sunday's mass shooting in Cleveland, News 5 Anchor Rob Powers will speak with Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond about their plans to address crime in the city.

You can watch the interview in the player below during the 5 p.m. newscast.

News 5 Now Afternoon

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, at around 2:30 a.m., an unknown person fired shots at a group of people in the Warehouse District near West 6th Street. Nine people were injured in the shooting. Authorities are still looking for the shooter, and no suspects have been announced.

Cleveland EMS transported the shooting victims, seven men and two women ages 22 to 38 years old, to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. The victims' conditions are unknown.

During a news conference later in the day, Bibb called it a “tragic and sad day” that “truly shows the massive gun problem we have, not just in Cleveland, not just in Ohio, but across this nation.”

Bibb called on state and national legislators to give city leaders more tools to crack down on the proliferation of firearms.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night,” he said. “I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence and Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime. We need their help.”

Officials said a large police presence is on hand in the district every weekend, and officers and first responders responded immediately, as did the sheriff’s department.

The shooter fired into a crowd despite the visible presence of police officers, Drummond said, adding that even “2,000 more officers” wouldn't have stopped what happened. He called for a “holistic” approach, including "economic development, prevention, intervention, opportunities" to help turn things around.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: 9 shot after gunman opens fire toward group of people in the Warehouse District overnight, police say

You can watch more about the shooting in the player below:

Mayor Bibb calls on state lawmakers to make changes after violent weekend in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.