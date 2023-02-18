6 months since deadly Garfield Heights hit-skip and family members still don't have answers

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — “I’ve never been through something so traumatic, I think about it every day, I think about him every day," said Tyisha Koroma.

It was Aug. 7, 2022, Koroma was in the car with her boyfriend Cameron Crews and they were sitting at a stoplight in Garfield Heights near Turney Road and Grand Division Avenue.

“I was saying something to Cameron, I looked up and noticed that the light turned green and then the next thing I remember was waking up and it was just dust and smoke,” said Koroma.

In our story back in August, we told you Garfield Heights Police was chasing an Infiniti SUV, when it crossed the median and slammed into the car with Cameron and Tyisha inside.

Cameron's Chevy Cobalt was left mangled, Koroma miraculously survived, but 26-year-old Crews did not.

“He was just beginning his life, he had only been in his apartment for about a month and he was just getting ready to pay his next month rent, it was sitting on the counter when I had to go up and take all of his stuff out his apartment,” said Cameron’s mom, Pamela Poindexter-Crews.

Whoever was driving the SUV that hit Cameron also survived, police say the person got out the vehicle after the crash and ran off. Six months later and still no one has stepped up with any information.

“I know that there were people actually standing outside that night,” said Koroma. “I do remember after everything happened and they got me out the car and I stood on the sidewalk, I remember people being outside and looking out the windows.”

His mother pleas for someone to come forward with information.

“I know someone knows the person that hit Cameron and Tyisha that night, and I wish they would come forward so we can get some closure,” said Pamela.

News 5 reached out to Garfield Heights Police and haven’t heard back, and Pamela said she hasn’t heard anything from police since August, but while her son may not be with her, she says she won’t let his name, or his case go cold.

“The only way that anyone can do anything for Cameron is to speak out whatever you saw, whoever you saw, whatever you know,” said Pamela.

