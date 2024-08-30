6 Things to do this Labor Day weekend: Aug. 30 - Sept. 1

Class is back in session, but fun activities are still happening in Cleveland this weekend.

Here are six things happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

2024 Air Show

Cleveland's Labor Day tradition is back for its 60th year in The Land at the Burke Lakefront Airport. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will showcase their aerial skills and more, and fans will also get to watch a jet truck race a plane down the runway. For more information on the show, CLICK HERE.

Cleveland Guardians

If you're in a sporty mood, you can catch the Guardians game at Progressive Field against the Pittsburg Pirates on Free Shirt Friday at 7:10 p.m. or Saturday at 6:10 p.m. Game tickets can be found HERE.

Cleveland Taco Fest

Who's hungry? Cleveland's First Taco Festival is concluding summer in Downtown Cleveland this weekend. This street festival will feature entertainment for all ages. Bring your family or friends for live entertainment, timed taco-eating contests, crafts and more! CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

Asian Lantern Festival

Yes, you still have time to check out the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The illuminating festival, which features different aspects of Asian culture, will be held until Sept. 14. If you would still like to attend, CLICK HERE for tickets.

17th Annual Multi Music Festival

Feeling jazzy? The Multi Music Festival is back in Cleveland Heights for its 17th annual show at Cain Park on Saturday night. The jazz festival features the likes of Kenny Lattimore, Jeff Lorber Fusion, and Kirk Whalum. For more information on the artists and festival, CLICK HERE.

County Festivals

County Fair season is in full effect, and the Geauga, Stark and Mahoningcounty festivals are happening this weekend. If you're in the mood for rides, games and festival foods, click the county names for more information.

