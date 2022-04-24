6-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that left a 6-year-old child injured Saturday evening.

It happened in the 3100 block of West 50th Street on the border of the city's Stockyards and Clark-Fulton neighborhoods.

Police said the vehicle involved is a "dark four door sedan driven by an unknown female." The passenger of the vehicle was detained by officers. Authorities didn't say how the crash occurred. News 5 has reached out to police to clarify if the driver stayed at the scene or fled.

Cleveland EMS transported the child to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

