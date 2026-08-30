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63-year-old man fatally shot in the face in Akron

Akron Police Department
News 5
Akron Police Department
Posted
and last updated

A 63-year-old man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound to the face Sunday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 6:33 a.m., officers responded to a Circle K at 940 S. Arlington St., where witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man who was shot in the face, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, Akron police said.

The department said detectives and Crime Scene Unit personnel responded to the scene to process the area.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has more information on the shooting is asked to contact Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The department said citizens can also anonymously report information to the following places:

• The Summit County CrimeStoppers: call 330-434-COPS
• Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
• Download the Akron Police Department app and submit information by texting
Tips411or by accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org

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