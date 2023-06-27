65-year-old woman hurt, several houses hit after 3 men open fire in Akron neighborhood, police say

A 65-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman in Akron are recovering after being shot Monday afternoon.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Gridley Street.

Police said it appears three men in a car stopped on Gridley Street, got out of the vehicle and opened fire. The 65-year-old woman, sitting on her front porch, was struck in the shoulder, and the 25-year-old woman, standing outside a home, was shot in the hand. Their wounds aren't considered life-threatening.

Three homes were also hit by gunfire, as well as several parked cars. Authorities found more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

After the shooting, the men drove off, police said. A description of the shooters or the car they were in wasn't provided.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or Akron Police detectives at 330-375-2490. You can also text TIPSCO and the tip to 274637.

