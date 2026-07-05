66-year-old dead following motorcycle ejection

An investigation is underway after a 66-year-old man was struck while crossing a road in Cleveland Saturday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Around 2:07 a.m., police responded to the area of Pearl Road and Bradwell Avenue for reports that a pedestrian was struck.

Police discovered that a car traveling northbound on Pearl Road struck the victim. He was propelled into the southbound lane and struck for a second time by a separate car, police said.

Cleveland Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by staff.

The first driver to hit the victim did not stay at the scene, but the second driver did.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the inicident.