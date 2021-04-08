8 injured, 1 dead after explosion at paint plant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least eight people are injured, two critically, after an explosion and a fire at a paint manufacturing plant in Columbus overnight Thursday.

One person has died, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Firefighters from the department responded just after midnight to Majestic Paints, located at 1920 Leonard Avenue, for a second alarm fire.

The Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters respond to a second alarm fire at Majestic Paints in Columbus.

Five employees were wounded and taken to local hospitals.

Two other employees were trapped inside the building and had to be extricated and transported in critical condition to nearby hospitals.

In the latest update from the department at 5:15 a.m., the fire is contained but officials said visible black smoke remained from the original building where the fire started.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.