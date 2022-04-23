7-year-old in Garfield Heights hit in face by stray bullet urges shooter to turn themself in

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Reading her daughter’s bible, Shernisha Chaney reads, “God said, ‘I will be with you and take care of you.’”

Chaney says her child is a living witness of that. Her 7-year-old daughter Nyairra was hit in the eye by a stray bullet in Garfield Heights just weeks ago.

But now, Nyairra is back home in her regular routine.

“The police, the nurses, everybody are shocked,” said Chaney.

The mother said that Nyairra is back at home and she is her school’s newest Student of the Month.

Chaney told News 5 that Nyairra will see a doctor on Monday and she expects the child will get a prosthetic eye within the next few weeks.

“I serve an awesome god, he protected my baby this far and he is going to continue to protect her,” said Chaney.

Garfield Heights Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting. Early this week, investigators announced a $5000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

“Can you really sleep good at night knowing that you injured a child,” Chaney said. “I just don’t get it.”

This family is walking by faith and not by sight and they believe the same god that kept Nyairra alive, is the same one that will lead them to justice.

“Turn yourself in,” said Nyairra.

