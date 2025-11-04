70-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Bedford

A 70-year-old pedestrial was struck and killed in motor vehicle accident on Monday, according to the Bedford Police Department.

At about 4:50 p.m., Bedford PD said officers responded to the 19000 block of Rockside Road for the accident.

Upon arrival, Bedford officers, along with the Bedford Fire Department, immediately administered first aid to the man who was hit while on a motorized scooter crossing the road, police said.

According to the department, the victim was taken to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the blue Ford Fusion truck that hit the victim was on the scene, according to Bedford PD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.