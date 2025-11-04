Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

70-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Bedford

Bedford Police
News 5
Bedford Police
Bedford Police
Posted

A 70-year-old pedestrial was struck and killed in motor vehicle accident on Monday, according to the Bedford Police Department.

At about 4:50 p.m., Bedford PD said officers responded to the 19000 block of Rockside Road for the accident.

Upon arrival, Bedford officers, along with the Bedford Fire Department, immediately administered first aid to the man who was hit while on a motorized scooter crossing the road, police said.

According to the department, the victim was taken to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the blue Ford Fusion truck that hit the victim was on the scene, according to Bedford PD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.